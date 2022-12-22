Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice is the 22nd of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. This year, the Winter Solstice falls on Dec. 22. It was also the first settled solar term in the Chinese history.

The tropic of Capricorn is directly under the sun on this day, so it is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. After the Winter Solstice, the days start to become longer.

Winter Solstice customs

Eating dumplings and tangyuan

Dumplings are an essential dish for people in northern China. According to legend, eating dumplings will help prevent frostbitten ears, thanks to the dumpling's similar shape.

Eating tangyuan is common in the south. Tangyuan is offered as a sacrifice to ancestors and can be given as a gift to relatives and friends, as the dish is said to represent reunion.

Eating a bowl of wontons is customary in the north during this solar term. It's said that "the shape of the wonton is like a chicken egg, similar to the chaos of heaven and earth, so it is a common dish on the Winter Solstice."

Eating mutton and vermicelli soup

In Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, people call the Winter Solstice the "Ghost Festival". On that day, it is customary for people to drink mutton and vermicelli soup and eat the dumplings in the soup.

Staying warm

The crucial thing during the days of Winter Solstice is to keep away from cold. We should wear more clothes, pay attention to cold prevention and stay warm, and try to reduce unnecessary outdoor activities. If you go out, you should pay special attention to keeping your head and feet warm. You'd better wear a hat, mask and gloves to avoid the cold and to prevent frostbite.

Related:

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Snow

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Snow

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Winter

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Frost's Descent

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Cold Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Autumn Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: White Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: End of Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Autumn

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Summer Solstice

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Buds

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Summer

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Qingming

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Spring Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Awakening of Insects

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)