Home>>
Opening ceremony of high-level segment of second part of COP15 meeting held in Montreal
(Xinhua) 13:58, December 16, 2022
The opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held in Montreal, Canada, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses elevating global biodiversity governance to new height
- Xi addresses opening ceremony of high-level segment of COP15 part 2
- Commentary: How to make COP15 a success
- Tea gifts from China at COP15-2 mirror country's progress in biodiversity
- Dinosaur visits COP15 meeting
- UN high-ranking official "optimistic" about securing key roadmap for biodiversity conservation
- Yunnan makes great progress in protecting species with extremely small populations
- Interview: World must secure a "Paris"-style agreement for nature at COP15, WWF chief urges
- China’s popularization handbook of biodiversity exhibited at second part of COP15 in Canada
- China's biodiversity conservation goals better than average: COP15 president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.