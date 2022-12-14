We Are China

Dinosaur visits COP15 meeting

Ecns.cn) 13:27, December 14, 2022

Frankie the Dinosaur, the United Nations Development Programme's “special guest,” makes an appearance at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, Dec, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) brought a ferocious, life-like dinosaur to COP15, the UN's biodiversity conference, to urge more climate action from global leaders.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)