Dinosaur visits COP15 meeting
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, December 14, 2022
Frankie the Dinosaur, the United Nations Development Programme's “special guest,” makes an appearance at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, Dec, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) brought a ferocious, life-like dinosaur to COP15, the UN's biodiversity conference, to urge more climate action from global leaders.
Photos
