Positive progress seen in consultations on post-2020 global biodiversity framework: COP15 president

Xinhua) 08:30, December 12, 2022

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Positive progress has been made in the consultations on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, Huang Runqiu, president of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, said here on Saturday.

Huang, also China's minister of ecology and environment, told a plenary that there are still many challenges in reaching a framework that balances ambition and pragmatism.

He called on all parties to show courage and demonstrate the greatest political will and sincerity, with the greatest inclusiveness and a fully cooperative spirit.

Working groups reported on their consultation progress on Saturday's plenary, which reviewed and approved 23 decisions, accounting for about one-third of all resolutions of the conference.

