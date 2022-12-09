UN biodiversity talks kick off with a goal of post-2020 global action plan

This photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A high-profile UN conference on biodiversity kicked off here on Wednesday, bringing chances for the world community to achieve a global action plan to save and protect the species and ecosystem on the planet.

Negotiators from across the world, gathering here for the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) from Dec. 7-19, are trying to adopt a new global biodiversity framework with ambitious goals and specific action targets to achieve a transformational change by the middle of the century.

The international community "expects the adoption of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, and hopes to make COP15 an important moment to reverse the loss of global biodiversity," said Huang Runqiu, minister of ecology and environment of China, who is chairing the meeting.

Huang said in his opening remarks that the parties, international organizations and stakeholders are expected to demonstrate the spirit of cooperation, political determination, sincerity and flexibility in the meeting, build strong consensus, and actively seek compromise solutions on key issues.

He also encouraged the parties to make political commitments, continue to increase international financial input, and create favorable conditions for advancing the consultation process.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Huang noted a few challenges in the negotiation. One of the challenges, Huang said, is to strike a balance between the three goals of the convention, which are, the preservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components, and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits.

Another is the mobilization of financial resources, he added. "There is still a large gap in funding, as well as disagreement in funding mechanisms."

Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program, also urged all parties to agree on the ambitious framework. "It's going to take our deepest commitment," she said. "This responsibility is not a choice between something or nothing. It is a choice between everything or nothing."

Andersen demanded that the framework needs to dovetail with the 2015 Paris Agreement as well as other international agreements on land degradation, forests, oceans, chemicals and pollution.

China continues to hold the presidency of this meeting after the first phase of COP15 held last year in the Chinese city of Kunming. The theme this year is "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth."

In Kunming, China announced that it would take the lead by investing 1.5 billion yuan (215 million U.S. dollars) in establishing the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, which will support developing countries in biodiversity protection.

China has always been committed to global biodiversity and environmental protection. The concept of ecological civilization, written into China's Constitution in 2018, has become a unique Chinese approach that establishing a green economy on top of ambitious environmental targets. It was also added to the Kunming Declaration in last year's meeting.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, has extended her gratitude for China's "tireless efforts" in holding the first part of the meeting and mobilizing "the commitments of the world through the Kunming Declaration."

