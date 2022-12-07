Preparation for second part of COP15 underway in Montreal, Canada

Xinhua) 09:16, December 07, 2022

A worker pushes a cart past the China Pavilion of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is scheduled for Dec. 7-19 in Montreal, Canada.

A participant has a COVID-19 test before entering Montreal Convention Center for the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A participant registers for the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Media members work at a media center of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People prepare for the China Pavilion at Montreal Convention Center in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)