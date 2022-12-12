China’s popularization handbook of biodiversity exhibited at second part of COP15 in Canada

People's Daily Online) 17:35, December 12, 2022

Photo shows the cover of the book titled “Noah’s Ark” Popularization Handbook of Biodiversity. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the Kunming Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences)

A book titled “Noah’s Ark” Popularization Handbook of Biodiversity was exhibited at the China Pavilion on the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. The book went on display on the first day of the multilateral biodiversity event scheduled for Dec. 7-19 local time in Montreal, Canada.

The book showcases the achievements in biodiversity conservation made by southwest China’s Yunnan Province at the China Pavilion of the multilateral biodiversity event.

The book was co-edited by over 80 scholars at home and abroad, including Li Weiwei and Yang Chunyan from the Kunming Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The book focuses on China’s wisdom and the solutions it has applied to biodiversity conservation and Yunnan’s typical cases under the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. It also introduces how China uses new technologies and approaches, including environmental DNA and artificial intelligence, to monitor biodiversity in urban areas, as well as public participation in biodiversity conservation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)