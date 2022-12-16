Xi stresses elevating global biodiversity governance to new height

Xinhua) 08:29, December 16, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses via videolink the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), held in Canada's Montreal, on Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will make efforts to elevate global biodiversity governance to a new height.

Xi made the remarks when he addressed the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) via videolink.

China has made active efforts to promote ecological progress and biodiversity protection, Xi said, adding that the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem have kept improving.

"We have found a path of biodiversity protection with Chinese characteristics," Xi said.

Going forward, China will continue to advance ecological progress, and plan its development in the context of promoting harmonious co-existence between man and Nature, Xi noted.

"We will respond to the Action Plan for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, and launch a large number of key projects on biodiversity protection and restoration. We will deepen international exchanges and cooperation," Xi said.

"We will do our best to provide support and assistance to fellow developing countries through the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition and the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, so as to elevate global biodiversity governance to a new height," he added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)