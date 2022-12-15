Home>>
Xi's article on Party's traditions, Yan'an Spirit to be published
(Xinhua) 16:41, December 15, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on carrying on the Party's fine revolutionary traditions and conduct and promoting the Yan'an Spirit will be published Friday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi delivers written remarks at 15th China-Latin America Entrepreneurs Summit
- Xi to address opening ceremony of high-level segment of COP15 part 2
- Xi Story: Xi's simple meals
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Xi's simple meals
- The code of conduct that brought transformative changes
- Xi stresses systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.