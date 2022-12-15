Xi's article on Party's traditions, Yan'an Spirit to be published

Xinhua) 16:41, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on carrying on the Party's fine revolutionary traditions and conduct and promoting the Yan'an Spirit will be published Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

