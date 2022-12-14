Xi to address opening ceremony of high-level segment of COP15 part 2

Xinhua) 10:48, December 14, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Thursday address the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) via videolink, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Wednesday.

