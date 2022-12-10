China ready to maintain close coordination with Djibouti to uphold common interests of developing countries: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China is willing to closely coordinate with Djibouti to uphold the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, and contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Xi pointed out that strategic mutual trust between China and Djibouti has been deepened in recent years, cooperation in various fields has made fruitful achievements, and bilateral friendship has been deeply rooted in people's hearts.

Extending gratitude for Djibouti's valuable support to China on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Xi said China will continue to support Djibouti in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability, as well as its efforts in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is ready to work with the Djiboutian side to lift China-Djibouti strategic partnership to new heights, Xi added.

The Chinese president stressed that China is ready to expand exchanges and cooperation with Djibouti in various fields including government, legislature, political parties, military and at the local level, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on national governance and development experience, and facilitate synergy of their development strategies.

Xi said China supports Djibouti in advancing its development plan of Vision Djibouti 2035, deepening cooperation in such areas as ports and investment, and jointly maintaining and operating flagship cooperation projects including the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, so as to help Djibouti build a regional logistics hub.

China will continue to help Djibouti improve people's livelihood, cooperate to cope with extreme climate and ensure food security.

Saying Djibouti and China are friends, brothers and strategic partners committed to win-win cooperation, Guelleh said it is a pleasure to meet President Xi on the sidelines of the summit between Arab states and China, and extended his congratulations on Xi's re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Guelleh thanked China for providing valuable assistance to Djibouti's economic and social development, saying his country would like to further consolidate the strategic partnership with China and continue to push forward the construction of important infrastructure projects.

Djibouti will continue to support China's legitimate position on issues concerning China's core interests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

