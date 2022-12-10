Xi calls on China, GCC countries to expand cooperation in innovation, sci-tech

Xinhua) 13:48, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for joint efforts with states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to expand new areas of cooperation in innovation and science and technology.

In his keynote speech at the China-GCC summit held here, Xi said China stands ready to work with GCC states to build a big data and cloud computing center, and strengthen technical cooperation in 5G and 6G.

China is willing to make joint efforts with GCC countries to construct a batch of incubators for innovation and start-up businesses, and implement 10 digital economy projects related to cross-border e-commerce cooperation and communication network construction, Xi noted.

He added that China also would like to establish a cooperative mechanism with GCC countries on meteorological science and technology, and jointly hold seminars on climate change.

