Xi urges just settlement of Palestinian issue

Xinhua) 10:52, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The international community should stay firm in its commitment to the two-state solution and the principle of "land for peace," so as to strive for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

The Chinese president made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China-Arab States Summit held here.

The Palestinian issue bears on peace and stability in the Middle East, Xi said.

He added that the historical injustices done to the Palestinian people should not be left unattended indefinitely, the legitimate rights and interests of a nation are not up for trade, and the demand to establish an independent state shall not be denied.

Xi reiterated that China firmly supports the establishment of an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 border and with East Jerusalem as its capital, and supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations.

