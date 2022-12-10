Xi says China, GCC states natural partners for cooperation

Xinhua) 09:23, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are natural partners for cooperation.

In his speech at the China-GCC summit held here, Xi called on the two sides to be partners in promoting unity, development, security and civilizations.

Xi also proposed five major areas for cooperation in the next three to five years, including energy, finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, as well as aerospace, and language and cultures.

