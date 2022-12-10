Xi elaborates on spirit of China-Arab friendship

Xinhua) 10:56, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping elaborated on the spirit of China-Arab friendship featuring "solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and mutual learning" when addressing the first China-Arab States Summit held here on Friday.

China and Arab states enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, have come to know and befriend each other through the ancient Silk Road, have shared weal and woe in their respective struggles for national liberation, have conducted win-win cooperation in the tide of economic globalization, and have upheld fairness and justice in the changing international environment, Xi said, adding that all these nurtured the spirit of China-Arab friendship.

Xi said that solidarity and mutual assistance is a distinct feature of China-Arab friendship, adding that China and Arab countries trust each other and have forged a brotherly friendship.

They firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, work hand in hand and make progress together to realize the dream of national rejuvenation, and brave wind and storms together in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, adding that the China-Arab future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development is unbreakable.

Equality and mutual benefit is a constant driver for their friendship, he said, noting that China and Arab states have set an example for South-South cooperation in pursuing mutually beneficial collaboration.

Inclusiveness and mutual learning is a key value inherent in their friendship, he said, stressing that China and Arab states keep drawing wisdom from each other's time-honored civilizations, and jointly promote "peace, harmony, integrity, and truth," the very essence of civilization.

They advocate together inter-civilizational dialogue, oppose discrimination against particular civilizations, and endeavor to safeguard the diversity of world civilizations, Xi said.

