China, Saudi Arabia issue joint statement

Xinhua) 10:58, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Saudi Arabia agreed to continue to make the China-Saudi relationship a priority in their respective foreign relations, and build a model of solidarity and cooperation for mutual benefits among developing countries, according to a joint statement released Friday by the two countries.

At the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the country from Wednesday to Friday.

The two sides reiterated that they will continue to firmly support each other's core interests, support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and jointly defend the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and other basic norms governing international law and international relations. The Saudi side reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle.

Emphasizing that strengthening energy cooperation reflects the importance of the strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia, the two sides underlined the significance of global oil market stability. China welcomes Saudi Arabia's role in maintaining a balanced and stable global oil market.

The two sides agreed to promote the development of wind energy and other renewable energy sources and related projects.

They emphasized the need to deepen cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that Saudi institutions are welcome to join the Belt and Road energy and investment partnership.

In terms of climate change, China welcomes the Middle East Green Initiative and the Saudi Green Initiative launched by Saudi Arabia. The two sides agreed to urge developed countries to face up to their historical responsibilities, earnestly fulfill their commitments, reduce emissions significantly in advance, and effectively help developing countries enhance their ability of tackling climate challenges through financing, technology and capacity building.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the signing of the implementation plan for the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and agreed to accelerate the synergy of the two countries' projects.

Both sides reiterated that they oppose and condemn terrorism and extremism in all forms, oppose linking terrorism with any particular culture, ethnic group or religion, and oppose "double standards" on counter-terrorism.

Saudi Arabia supports the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Xi and looks forward to participating in the GDI cooperation and contributing to accelerating the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the joint statement said, adding Saudi Arabia appreciates the Global Security Initiative proposed by Xi.

The two sides discussed the most prominent challenges facing the global economy, stressed the importance of jointly promoting global development that is inclusive and beneficial for all, maintaining the stability of the global energy market, as well as the stable and uninterrupted supply of cereals, including wheat, to all countries, and keeping adequate supplies and stable prices.

On the situation in Ukraine, the two sides stressed that differences should be resolved peacefully and every possible effort should be made to avoid escalation so as to contribute to the restoration of security and stability and minimize negative spillovers of the crisis.

