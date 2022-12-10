Xi says China ready to improve cooperation with Qatar in energy, finance, investment

Xinhua) 13:57, December 10, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to expand cooperation with Qatar in traditional energy such as natural gas and renewable energy such as photovoltaic and wind energy, and raise the level of bilateral cooperation in finance and investment, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday when meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Underscoring China's support for Qatar in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, Xi said his country welcomes more investment from Qatar to China and is ready to actively promote personnel exchanges between both sides.

As next year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, China is willing to take this opportunity to work with Qatar to enrich the China-Qatar strategic partnership and lift it to a new level, he said.

China firmly supports Qatar in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and stability, and appreciates the valuable support Qatar has provided to China on issues concerning China's core interests, Xi said.

Calling the Arab world an important independent force in today's multipolar globe, Xi said China appreciates Qatar's consistent support and promotion of collective cooperation between China and Arab states, and between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and is willing to work with Qatar to lift China-Arab and China-GCC relations to a new level.

Extending welcome to Qatar to become a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi said China is willing to maintain close communication with Qatar on international and regional issues.

For his part, the emir said Qatar and China have been developing their bilateral ties quite well and have achieved positive results in such fields as politics, economy, culture and sports.

Qatar firmly adheres to the one-China policy and opposes external interference in China's internal affairs, which is Qatar's firm and unchanging position, he said.

Qatar will not set a cap on deepening its cooperation with China, and will increase investment in China, he said, expressing his confidence that the bilateral relationship will achieve greater development.

The Qatari side appreciates China's long-standing impartial stance on the Palestine question and other issues, he said, adding that he believes the first summit between Arab states and China and the summit between the GCC and China will be successful.

