Xi urges China, GCC states to push for new progress in financial cooperation

Xinhua) 13:50, December 10, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to push for new progress in financial and investment cooperation.

In his speech at the China-GCC summit held here, Xi said the Chinese side is ready to work with GCC countries to strengthen investment cooperation in digital economy and green development, establish a working mechanism for bilateral investment and economic cooperation, and deepen cooperation in digital currency.

