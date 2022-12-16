Peru declares state of emergency in wake of violent protests
Police officers stand guard in Lima, Peru, Dec. 14, 2022. Peru declared a nationwide 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday in a bid to quash sometimes violent protests in various regions, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)
LIMA, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Peru declared a nationwide 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday in a bid to quash sometimes violent protests in various regions, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.
"We have agreed to declare a state of emergency for the entire country, due to the vandalism and violence, and the seizure of highways and roads," acts that are being controlled by the National Police and the Armed Forces, Otarola said following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.
Violent protests, which have left seven people dead in the south of the country, "require a forceful and authoritative response from the government," he said.
The state of emergency temporarily suspends the right to assembly and to freedom of movement, among other constitutional guarantees.
Political unrest was sparked by the ouster on Dec. 7 of former president Pedro Castillo, and has been spreading from the south of the country to northern cities, such as La Libertad.
Among the protesters' demands are early elections and Castillo's release from custody.
Photos
Related Stories
- Peru's new president swears in cabinet
- Dina Boluarte sworn in as Peru's new president, calls for "political truce"
- Peru enters fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic
- Peru's president calls on political parties to help create "broad-based" cabinet
- Peru reports 70 pct increase in COVID-19 cases between June 19 and 25
- Ecuador, Peru agree to enhance cooperation in border area development
- 7.3-magnitude quake hits northern Peru: CENC
- Peruvian alpaca dolls make a hit in China via CIIE
- From Peru to China, fluffy alpaca dolls pave way for prosperous life
- China pledges continuous support for Peru in COVID-19 fight: Xi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.