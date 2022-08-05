Peru's president calls on political parties to help create "broad-based" cabinet

August 05, 2022

LIMA, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Thursday called on the country's political parties to help his government form a new "broad-based" cabinet, following the resignation of Anibal Torres as prime minister.

"I am opening up this space to other political parties so we can once and for all form a broad-based cabinet to work for Peru," Castillo said.

Castillo said he would name a new prime minister later in the day and swear in the new cabinet on Friday. It would be the fifth time the president has appointed a new cabinet since he took office on July 28, 2021.

Torres announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying that for "personal reasons" he planned to return to teaching at university.

