China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation, promote strategic partnership

Xinhua) 10:24, December 11, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of China and the member states of the Arab League agreed here Friday to strengthen cooperation and enhance the China-Arab strategic partnership.

In a declaration issued following the first China-Arab States Summit, the leaders said they hope to open up broader prospects for the China-Arab strategic partnership.

China and Arab states are committed to deepening China-Arab cooperation in various fields through the mechanisms under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, read the declaration.

The two sides stressed that the Palestinian issue remains the core of the Middle East issue, which calls for ending Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory, establishing an independent State of Palestine based on the 1967 border and with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, and facilitating a just, comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

The leaders said that they value and appreciate the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's efforts to achieve world peace and development through the above-mentioned initiatives, including holding the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

The declaration stressed that the Arab states firmly adhere to the one-China principle, support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirm that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory.

The leaders agreed that regional and international efforts should be made to seek political solutions to regional crises and issues such as the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen in accordance with relevant international resolutions, agreements and principles.

They said that they support the efforts to achieve a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and restore security and peace in accordance with international law, the principles of the UN Charter and principles of good-neighborliness, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, thus safeguarding the core interests of all parties.

Both sides agreed to respect each country's independent choice of its development philosophy, and expressed willingness to jointly implement the Belt and Road Initiative.

They emphasized that international human rights cooperation should be carried out on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and opposed the politicization and instrumentalization of human rights issues and the use of such issues to exert pressure on other countries and interfere in their internal affairs.

The leaders said they support the establishment of a Middle East zone free of weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which is the cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Both sides agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts and reject "double standards" in the fight against terrorism. They also agreed to strengthen dialogue among civilizations and oppose Islamophobia in all forms.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)