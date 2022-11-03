Arab League summit concludes, calling for joint action to tackle challenges

ALGIERS, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 31st Arab League (AL) Summit concluded here on Wednesday with the adoption of the Algiers Declaration which calls for joint action to tackle the regional and global challenges.

The declaration warned of the risks brought by changing international situation posed to Arab national security and stability, stressing the importance of unifying efforts to preserve Arab common interests.

It also called for cooperation in ensuring food and energy security, confronting climate change, as well as ending the crises in some Arab countries.

According to the declaration, the Arab leaders reiterated their full support for the establishment of an independent state of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, while urging Israel to halt its attacks against Palestinians and end its blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Referring to the Libya issue, the Arab leaders vowed to make all efforts to end the crisis through an inter-Libyan process in accordance with United Nations resolutions and with respect to Libya's unity, stability, and sovereignty.

The declaration suggested that Arab states should play a key role in settling the Syrian crisis while addressing the country's political, security, humanitarian, and economic challenges.

The Arab leaders further expressed support for the incumbent government in Yemen and commitment to extending the truce.

The Arab leaders also agreed to work on establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East as part of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The two-day summit was the first meeting of the regional body since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

