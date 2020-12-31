Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Arab League chairman condemns Aden airport explosions as "terror attack"

(Xinhua)    09:44, December 31, 2020

CAIRO, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday condemned in the attack that rocked the airport in Yemen's port city of Aden soon after a plane carrying the new government arrived from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit described the blast as "a coward terrorist attack that aimed at sabotaging the political agreement recently reached under the auspices of Riyadh."

He explained that the political agreement led to the formation of the new power-sharing government and targeted "healing the rift."

"Those behind the attack do not want good for Yemen and its people, and seek to prolong the chaos and the sufferings of the citizens," he added.

The chairman of the pan-Arab body, mourning the victims, has hailed the new government's courageous work that is done in a very critical time for alleviating the sufferings of the Yemeni people.

Three massive explosions rocked the Aden International Airport on Wednesday, killing at least 20 people.

