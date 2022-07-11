Arabs lose faith in Western democracy to deliver economic stability: BBC

Xinhua) 16:24, July 11, 2022

LONDON, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Arabs are losing faith in Western democracy to deliver economic stability across the Middle East and North Africa, the BBC reported on Sunday, citing a latest survey.

More than half of the 23,000 people interviewed across the region by the Arab Barometer network agree with the statement that an economy is weak under a Western democratic system, the report said.

There's a growing perception that Western democracy is not a perfect form of government, and it won't fix everything, the report cited Michael Robbins, director of the Arab Barometer, a research network based at Princeton University which worked with universities and polling organizations in the Middle East and North Africa to conduct the survey between late 2021 and spring 2022, as saying.

"What we see across the region is people going hungry, people need bread, people are frustrated with the systems that they have," Robbins said. Most respondents don't expect the economic situation in their country will improve in the next few years.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)