"Democracy" not shield for "Taiwan independence": Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, March 30, 2022

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday warned the United States about backing the "Taiwan independence" forces under the pretext of "democracy," and the attempt to serve the strategy of using Taiwan to contain China will get nowhere.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about Taiwan media reports that the head of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Damon Wilson, has visited Taiwan recently. The two sides have allegedly announced a conference of the so-called "World Movement for Democracy" will be held in October this year.

Although the organization claims to be "non-official and non-profit," Wang said the NED perpetrated disgraceful acts like permeating U.S. values, subverting other countries' regimes, and instigating anti-government movements. He said these movements are funded by the U.S. Congress and the White House.

The NED has long colluded with anti-government groups in many countries. In reality, it has played as a tool for the United States to intervene in others' internal affairs to serve its own interests, Wang said.

Wang pointed out Wilson's visit, under the pretext of the so-called "democracy," touts poisons encouraging division rather than effective prescriptions for democracy.

"We'd like to warn the United States emboldening the 'Taiwan independence' forces under the pretext of 'democracy' and the attempt to serve the strategy of using Taiwan to contain China has not, and will never get anywhere," said Wang.

He also warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan "democracy" is not the shield for "Taiwan independence," and still less can be the "amulet" for "Taiwan independence" secessionists. The DPP's political manipulations under the pretext of democracy with the real intention of seeking independence will only lead the Taiwan people into the abyss of disasters, whose accounts will eventually be settled by history, Wang added.

