Palestine not to withdraw from Arab League: official

RAMALLAH, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Palestinian official announced on Thursday that Palestine does not intend to withdraw from the Arab League following the normalization agreements of Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, told the official Palestinian radio Voice of Palestine that the Palestinian leadership decides to keep a Palestinian representation in the Arab League.

On Wednesday night, the Palestinian leadership held a meeting in Ramallah to decide on a Palestinian decision against the Arab League, after the latter had failed to condemn the Arab normalization agreements with Israel.

"The leadership decided to stay in the Arab League depending on the importance of influencing it, so that if we cannot take what we want, at least we can block the issuance of what we do not want ... it is important for the Palestinians to remain in the Arab League to be influential, mainly affecting the positions of the Arab states whose options towards normalization have not been decided yet," Majdalani said.

Palestine "is currently counting more on the positions of parties as well as civil and popular institutions in the Arab countries than the official regimes," he added.