China-made self-driving buses complete trial run in Paris, France

Xinhua) 09:43, December 11, 2022

A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A driver reacts during a trial run of a self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A driver waves to another driver during a trial run of a self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A self-driving bus (R) made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A driver reacts during a trial run of a self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)