China-made self-driving buses complete trial run in Paris, France
A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen during a trial run at the suburb of Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2022. The self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle has completed its trial run on open road and been ready to start official operations with passengers. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
