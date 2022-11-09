Shanghai opens first self-driving expressways

Xinhua) 09:12, November 09, 2022

Visitors view a self-driving taxi of Japanese carmaker Toyota at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai officially opened the first batch of expressways for autonomous driving, according to the city's transport commission.

A 21.5 km road section on the G1503 ring expressway and a 19.5 km section on the G2 Beijing-Shanghai expressway have been designated for self-driving vehicles, the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission said at a forum on intelligent transportation held Monday.

Shanghai has so far opened 926 autonomous driving test roads offering 15,000 test scenarios, ranking among the top in the country. The city is prepared for intelligent connected vehicle tests and applications to effectively support self-driving demonstration operations and commercial launches.

On Monday, the city also unveiled the implementation rules for the intelligent connected vehicle demonstration operation.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)