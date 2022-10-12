Home>>
Self-driving vehicles put into use to serve tourists in E China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 08:30, October 12, 2022
An unmanned sweeper works in Binhu National Forest Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 11, 2022. A project promoting self-driving vehicles has been implemented in the Binhu National Forest Park of Hefei recently. Self-driving tour bus, unmanned vending vehicle, unmanned sweeper and other vehicles have been put into use to serve tourists. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing green-lights pilot operation of vehicles with unmanned driver's seat
- First self-driving subway in E China's Zhejiang put into use
- Self-driving buses start trial commercial operation in China's Chongqing
- Chinese self-driving startup WeRide valued at 3.3 bln USD
- China's CRRC unveils Sanxingdui-themed self-driving train
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.