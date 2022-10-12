Self-driving vehicles put into use to serve tourists in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:30, October 12, 2022

An unmanned sweeper works in Binhu National Forest Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 11, 2022. A project promoting self-driving vehicles has been implemented in the Binhu National Forest Park of Hefei recently. Self-driving tour bus, unmanned vending vehicle, unmanned sweeper and other vehicles have been put into use to serve tourists. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)