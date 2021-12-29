Home>>
First self-driving subway in E China's Zhejiang put into use
(Ecns.cn) 14:04, December 29, 2021
Passengers stand in a subway cabin on Ningbo Rail Transit Line 5 in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo/by Wang Gang)
The Phase I Project of Ningbo Rail Transit Line 5, the first self-driving metro line in Zhejiang Province, started operation on Tuesday. It can realize automatic functions, including entry and exit, self cleaning and so on.
The 27.9 kilometer line has 22 underground stations.
