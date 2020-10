A self-driving taxi arrives at an appointed location on the Daoxianghu Road in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2020. China's internet giant Baidu has launched a program in Beijing to offer free trials of its self-driving taxi service from Saturday. The pilot service, which serves certain stops in a part of the city from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will operate until Nov. 6, according to Baidu. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)