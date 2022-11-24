50 injured in Türkiye's earthquake

Xinhua) 11:23, November 24, 2022

A building is damaged by an earthquake in Duzce, Trkiye, Nov. 23, 2022. At least 50 people were injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Trkiye's northwestern province of Duzce early Wednesday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 50 people were injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Trkiye's northwestern province of Duzce early Wednesday.

The injured were treated in hospitals in Duzce and nearby regions, some sustained injuries, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the Turkish television channel NTV, adding that one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic.

There were no reports of heavy damage to buildings; power in the region was cut in a controlled way and then restored to some neighborhoods, Soylu told reporters in Golyaka, center of the earthquake in Duzce province, some 200 km east of Istanbul, the country's largest city.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 22 people were injured, including one seriously in the earthquake.

The NTV showed footage of people rushing out of buildings in panic and waiting on the streets wrapped in blankets.

The earthquake happened at 4:08 a.m. local time (0108 GMT) and a total of 106 aftershocks have been recorded since then, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Schools would be closed on Wednesday in Duzce and Sakarya provinces, Turkish authorities said.

Duzce province was previously hit by a massive magnitude 7.2 earthquake in 1999, which killed around 800 people.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)