Sichuan earthquake hero discharged from hospital

Xinhua) 10:58, October 09, 2022

Gan Yu waves goodbye to people seeing him off at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022.

Gan, a heroic hydropower station worker who survived a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, was discharged from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Saturday after receiving treatment there.

On Sept. 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Gan and his colleague chose not to evacuate but remain at their posts at the hydropower station, saving villages downstream from being flooded. His colleague was rescued on Sept. 8.

The 28-year-old had lived alone for 17 days in the wild before a villager found him on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Gan Yu, in a wheelchair after a surgery, leaves West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022.

Gan, a heroic hydropower station worker who survived a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, was discharged from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Saturday after receiving treatment there.

On Sept. 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Gan and his colleague chose not to evacuate but remain at their posts at the hydropower station, saving villages downstream from being flooded. His colleague was rescued on Sept. 8.

The 28-year-old had lived alone for 17 days in the wild before a villager found him on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)