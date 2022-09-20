7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Xinhua) 08:45, September 20, 2022

People gather in the Zocalo Square after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 shook Mexico on Monday, according to preliminary data, with further details unavailable at the moment.

The quake came less than an hour after a national drill was held to mark the 37th and fifth anniversaries of the earthquakes that fell on the same date in 1985 and 2017, respectively, which caused heavy material and human damage in the country.

People gather in the Zocalo Square after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

Soldiers patrol after an earthquake in central Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol in the Zocalo Square after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

A member of the Mexican National Civil Protection works after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

A rescuer is seen after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

People make calls after hearing an earthquake alarm in the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

A couple hugs each other after hearing an earthquake alarm in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

People move outside a building after hearing an earthquake alarm in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

