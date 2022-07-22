Harmful U.S. border policies damaging to Mexico, millions of migrants: IRC

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Harmful border policies put in place by the United States are damaging to Mexico and undermine the human rights of millions of migrants, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Thursday.

Due to "inhumane border policies such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols MPP program," migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border "require humanitarian assistance in five critical aspects," including medical attention, food and safety, said the IRC in a press release.

"The implementation of harmful border policies ... has resulted in Mexico being forced to fulfill growing humanitarian needs," said Rafael Velasquez, the IRC's director for Mexico.

Title 42 allows border agents to expel migrants and asylum-seekers without a court hearing over concerns of COVID-19 spread, reported U.S. media.

When expelled or deported, "people can encounter dangers similar or worse than those they tried to flee from in the first place," said Velasquez, citing an IRC investigation of migrants in Mexican border cities.

"International cooperation and funding are critical to support and strengthen existing protection and asylum systems and policies in Mexico to guarantee people's integrity, regardless of their nationality or status," he said.

Founded at the call of Albert Einstein in 1933, the IRC helps people affected by humanitarian crises -- including the climate crisis -- to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

