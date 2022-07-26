In pics: CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico
A kid takes a photo with a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A kid touches a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A man takes photos of a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
People walk past a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
People walk past a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Photos
