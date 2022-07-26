We Are China

In pics: CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico

Xinhua) 08:52, July 26, 2022

A kid takes a photo with a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A kid touches a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A man takes photos of a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People walk past a cow sculpture displayed during the CowParade event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

