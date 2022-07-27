Home>>
Celebration for 697th anniversary of foundation of Tenochtitlan marked in Mexico
(Xinhua) 16:27, July 27, 2022
A dancer performs during the celebration for the 697th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlan at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
Dancers perform during the celebration for the 697th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlan at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
