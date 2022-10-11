5.6-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 09:05, October 11, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.93 degrees north latitude and 122.26 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said.

