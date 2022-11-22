Feature: Suburban hiking enriches urban life in NW China

Xinhua) 13:15, November 22, 2022

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- After hiking along mountain roads for three kilometers, 32-year-old Jiang Heng and his wife took a rest under a tree. They planned to set up tents after another two kilometers tour ahead of them.

Jiang and his wife live in Lanzhou City in northwest China's Gansu Province. More people like Jiang and his wife have been hiking in the city's suburbs to exercise and enjoy the scenery during the past two years.

"Hiking is a positive lifestyle for me," said Jiang, adding that he had lost about six kilograms since this January.

Jiang and his wife often drive to the suburbs with their friends and go hiking on weekends.

"I love to take photos while hiking," said Jiang's wife, adding that it was a good way to record their routine hikes, and that she always posted photos on social media.

Jiang and his wife have encouraged their friends and family members to go hiking. When they find an empty field, they often play frisbee together.

"Almost everyone around me loves hiking," said Jiang.

Chen Wenyuan, a general manager of an IT company in Lanzhou, goes hiking with his staff in Guan Tangou Forest Park, which is located 10 kilometers east of the city, one weekend each quarter.

"Hiking is a great choice for a startup like us," said Chen.

Li Qiang, an executive in the scientific research department of China Tourism Academy, says that outdoor sports including hiking, camping, cycling, skiing are becoming popular with Asian people.

Li indicated that outdoor sports would merge more deeply with tourism in the future. "The growth of urban population and Generation Z will speed up the upgrading of China's outdoor industry," Li said.

