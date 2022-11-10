Languages

Geese obey traffic signals

(People's Daily App) 14:11, November 10, 2022

Red for stop and green for go: A gaggle reads the semaphore from this boy in Longnan, Gansu Province on a Sunday afternoon.

(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Cheng Ming)

