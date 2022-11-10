Home>>
Geese obey traffic signals
(People's Daily App) 14:11, November 10, 2022
Red for stop and green for go: A gaggle reads the semaphore from this boy in Longnan, Gansu Province on a Sunday afternoon.
(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- From backwater to clean energy base, China's Gansu accelerates green development
- China's Gansu posts annual GDP growth of 6.9 pct in past decade
- Graduation ceremony held at kindergarten in Lanzhou, NW China's Gansu
- Sneak peek of spectacular Danxia landforms in NW China's Gansu reveals nature's supreme beauty
- Traditional folk celebration of Han ethnic group staged in NW China
- Winter scenery of Haltent grassland in Gansu, NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.