Graduation ceremony held at kindergarten in Lanzhou, NW China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 14:18, July 08, 2022
Children pose for pictures during their graduation ceremony at a kindergarten in Xigu District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Children walk the red carpet during their graduation ceremony at a kindergarten in Xigu District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Children holding certificates walk the red carpet during their graduation ceremony at a kindergarten in Xigu District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
