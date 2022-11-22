Financial Street Forum annual conference opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:39, November 22, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows the scene of a session themed "Macro Policy: Actively Dealing With Multiple Shocks" during the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2022 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2022 opened in Beijing on Monday.

The three-day event with the theme "Forge Ahead Toward a Shared Future: Economic Development and Financial Cooperation Amid Changes" is being held in downtown Financial Street. It will include one main forum and four parallel forums on the real economy and financial services, global market and financial growth, fintech and the digital economy, and the governance system and financial stability.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2022 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This year's forum will feature topics including high-quality development, empowering the real economy, serving rural revitalization, high-level opening-up and fintech innovation.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, Xinhua News Agency, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

