Beijing to host 2022 Zhongguancun Forum

Xinhua) 10:47, November 19, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is slated to take place in Beijing from Nov. 25 to 30, the event's organizers said on Friday.

The forum, themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," will this year host 126 events, including 60 parallel forums, more than double the number of parallel forums offered in 2021.

These parallel forums revolve around frontier tech and hot topics such as engineering innovation, open-source chip and brain-computer interface, according to a media conference held by the organizers.

This year's forum will see the release of China's science and tech plans and reports, publication of the Global Innovation Hubs Index, and highlight the country's science and tech achievements.

The forum, originally scheduled for late September, was postponed due to the COVID-19 impact.

Founded in 2007, the ZGC Forum has grown into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum.

