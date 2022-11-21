Cultural relic restorers in China's Henan bring ancient treasures back to life

A team of cultural relic restorers in Xinyang city, central China's Henan Province have dedicated themselves to repairing cultural relics, prolonging the lives of these artifacts.

A cultural relic restorer checks a cultural relic she repaired at the Xinyang workstation of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

Wang Jinxiang, born after 1985, is one of the cultural relic restorers at the Xinyang workstation of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology. The workstation, located near Chengyangcheng Ruins Museum on the ruins of the capital of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475 -221 BC), was set up in 2009, and mainly focuses on tasks such as displaying archaeological results, repairing cultural relics, and organizing archaeological information in Xinyang and other parts of southern Henan.

When the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology recruited cultural relic restorers in 2019, Wang applied for the position.

"I didn't know what to do at first in front of so many pottery shards," Wang recalled, adding that she got a blister on her hand when she used hot glue for the first time to restore a cultural relic. Under the guidance of her mentors, she gradually mastered the techniques for repairing cultural relics.

Photo shows fragments of cultural relics to be restored. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

Now, Wang is a skilled cultural relic repairer, but still regards herself as a "newbie," as she may face different kinds of artifacts each time she goes to work, which is a new challenge for her.

"Repairing cultural relics is not as easy as one imagines. It's tedious and time-consuming. Sometimes, it takes three to four days to restore a piece of pottery," Wang said, noting that the job requires expertise, patience, great care and a deep affinity for cultural relics.

Photo shows restored cultural relics. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

Liu Yong, deputy director of the management committee of the Chengyangcheng ruins, is also a member of the team.

Liu explained that he once spent a month restoring a small pottery pot of 200 shards to its original appearance.

Restoring cultural relics is like holding a conversation with ancient people, said Liu, adding that cultural relic restorers pass on the historical and cultural heritage and craftsmanship behind ancient treasures to future generations through their completed works.

A cultural relic restorer repairs cultural relics. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

"Cultural relics are crucial for us to feel history and carry forward culture. I hope that more and more young people will join us," Liu said.

A cultural relic restorer repairs cultural relics. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

Cultural relic restorers repair cultural relics. (Photo/Dai Panpan)

