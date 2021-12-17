Ancient city site discovered in central China

File photo shows pieces of bronzeware from tombs in a city site dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) in Taojiaying Village, Anyang City, central China's Henan Province. Archaeologists have discovered 27 ancient tombs and a significant number of artifacts on the site. (Xinhua)

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A city site dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) has been found in central China's Henan Province, with more than two dozen tombs and a significant number of artifacts recently excavated.

Located in Taojiaying Village, Anyang City, the site measures 560 meters from east to west and 330 meters from north to south.

"Based on the distribution of the site and unearthed items, it was an important city of the middle Shang Dynasty," said Kong Deming, director of the Anyang institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Archaeologists have so far excavated 27 tombs and unearthed 172 pieces of various items at the site, including more than 70 pieces of bronzeware, weaponry and tools, as well as pottery, jadeware and bone artifacts.

In addition to the burial area, a living and production area was discovered at the city site, where kilns, wells and pits were unearthed.

To the east of the site, archaeologists also found a ring trench with a length of approximately 330 meters from north to south and a width of approximately 300 meters from east to west, indicating the defensive nature of the site.

Clear functional zoning within the site indicates the high standard of the city. The discovery is of great archaeological value to the study of culture during the Shang Dynasty, Kong said.

The excavation was launched in April. Further archaeological survey is underway.

