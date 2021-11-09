China issues plan for cultural relic protection, technological innovation
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has released a plan for the preservation of cultural relics and related technological innovation during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
China pledges to comprehensively improve its level of cultural relic preservation and attain a substantial increase in its technological innovation capability in the field, according to the document.
To reach the goals, the document laid out 10 major tasks, including building a national database for cultural relic resources and building a technological innovation system that integrates preservation, academic research and higher education. Tasks also include unleashing the innovative potential of museums and fostering competent cultural relic protection professionals.
