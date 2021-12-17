Cultural relics unearthed from Mausoleum of Han Dynasty emperor

Xinhua) 08:35, December 17, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows ancient colored pottery figurines unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the excavation site of the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows gold ornaments unearthed from the mausoleum of Empress Dowager Bo, mother of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows cultural relics unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum and the mausoleum of Empress Dowager Bo, mother of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows ancient colored pottery figurines unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member checks a copper unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 16, 2021. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member weighs a copper unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 16, 2021. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows cultural relics unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum and the mausoleum of Empress Dowager Bo, mother of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows cultural relics unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum and the mausoleum of Empress Dowager Bo, mother of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows ancient colored pottery figurines unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member cleans cultural relics unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 16, 2021. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows ancient pottery horses unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A journalist takes photos at the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 16, 2021. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A picture taken with a fish-eye lens on Dec. 16, 2021 shows ancient colored pottery figurines unearthed from the large-scale mausoleum and the mausoleum of Empress Dowager Bo, mother of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the large-scale mausoleum located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday. The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)