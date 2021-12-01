China's Gansu to exhibit highly-protected cultural relic next year

Xinhua) 16:43, December 01, 2021

LANZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- A notable national treasure, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," will go on display in northwest China's Gansu Province next year.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, the Gansu provincial museum said the bronze statue, a cultural relic under China's highest national-level protection, will be put on display from May 1 to Oct. 15 every year in the museum starting from 2022.

The masterpiece was unearthed in 1969 from the Leitai Tomb of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) in the province's Wuwei County. The bronze statue is a famous representative sculpture of the Han Dynasty, and its image became a symbol of Chinese tourism in 1983.

The representative artwork has brought forth the time-honored cultural tradition of the Chinese nation and the oriental aesthetics to the world. The cultural relic is now preserved in the Gansu provincial museum.

