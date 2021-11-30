Chinese, Italian archaeologists discuss protection of cultural relics

Xinhua) 08:51, November 30, 2021

CHENGDU, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists from China's Sichuan Province and Italy's Campania region began a two-day webinar on Monday on the protection and utilization of cultural relics.

Lei Yu, a researcher with the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute, and Gabriel Johannes Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, briefed the participants on this year's new discoveries at the Sanxingdui Ruins site and the Pompeii ancient city site.

Nearly 10,000 pieces of relics have been unearthed since March at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site, dazzling archaeologists with their historical value.

At the webinar, experts from the two countries will discuss a wide range of topics, including the protection, restoration and utilization of cultural heritage, talent training, and research on materials used in protecting cultural relics.

2022 is set to be the Italy-China Year of Culture and Tourism.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)