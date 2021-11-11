Italian jewelry maker plays long game with presence at CIIE events

ROME, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The half century-old jewelry company Leonori Gioielli, which made its name at home in Italy, is banking on China to play a big role in its growth over the next 50 years.

Eleonora Boccalatte, the company's art director and third-generation owner, told Xinhua she has been "enthusiastic" about Leonori Gioielli's opportunities outside Italy over the last decade. In terms of expansion, she is strongly drawn to Asian markets, especially China.

"We saw an opening in these new markets and so we made a move," she said.

The company, which is based in Forli in the central Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, has participated in each of the last two editions of the China International Import Expo (CIIE). This year's expo concluded in Shanghai on Wednesday and saw around 100 Italian firms represented.

"We are not a big company, so we have to rely on reputation, word of mouth, and in-person relationships," Boccalatte said. "We have to understand the markets where we want to grow, and for China, the expo is an ideal opportunity to increase our visibility and learn more about marketing."

While the world's economy slowed last year due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Boccalatte said she saw an opportunity for Leonori Gioielli.

"A company cannot wait for the economy to be strong to start its planning," she said. "We started to lay the groundwork for expansion in China last year. When economies and travel rules return to normal, we'll be ready."

She said participation in the 2020 edition of CIIE helped increase enthusiasm for this year's event. She said the expos are just early steps for the company's broader efforts to grow in the large Chinese market.

"It's not possible to establish a presence in such a complex market in one or two years," Boccalatte said. "We know it's a long process, and we are committed to it."

Though Leonori Gioielli is tailoring its approach for growth in China and other distant markets, one thing that does not change, according to Boccalatte, is the company's jewelry design style and philosophy.

"We believe our products have an appealing design," she said. "The jewelry we sell is the same in Italy, China, or anywhere else. It's the image we've developed over 50 years and we will remain faithful to that image."

